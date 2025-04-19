Karnataka: Students asked to remove sacred thread before entering CET exam hall; officials booked, guards suspended

A student from Bidar in Karnataka, who appeared for Common Entrance Test (CET) in the state, has alleged that he was made to remove a sacred thread worn by Brahmins during the exam and demanded a re-examination or a seat at the government college.

As per a report by ANI, a student named Suchivrat Kulkarni claims he was made to remove the sacred thread worn by Brahmins (Janeu) at the Karnataka CET exam centre of Sai Spoorthi PU College in Bidar on April 17.

“I had my Mathematics CET exam on 17th April. When I reached the exam centre, the college management checked me and saw my Janeu. They asked me to cut it or remove it, only then would they allow me to appear for the exam,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The student claimed that he had to come back home after 45 minutes, causing him to miss his exam.

“For 45 minutes, I kept requesting them, but finally I had to come back home...I demand that the government conduct a re-examination or provide me a seat in the government college,” he said.

The allegations against the college management comes amid a similar row in the Shivmogga district of Karnataka, where too students were asked to remove their Janeus.

Shivamogga: FIR filed against CET official, home guards suspended case has been registered against the officials at Adichunchanagiri PU college, a CET exam centre, for allegedly asking students to remove their 'Janivaras' or Janeus before they entered the examination hall.

Two home guards deployed at the exam centre, who asked the students to remove the sacred thread, have been suspended in this connection, according to officials.

The case was registered following a complaint on Friday by Natraj Bhagavath from the Karnataka Brahmin Sabha.

The FIR was filed under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 351 (1) (criminal intimidation), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 3(5) (Common Intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. Advertisement

Two home guards were suspended by Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde following instructions from the district-in-charge minister Madhu Bangarappa and a report has been submitted to the Karnataka Examinations Authority, which conducts the CET.