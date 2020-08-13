Karnataka confirmed 6706 new covid-19 cases on Thursday that takes its total past the two lakh mark, around 157 days after the first infection was detected in the state on 8 March, becoming just the fourth Indian state to clock over 200,000 cases.

The southern state which surpassed the one lakh case count on 27 July, took only 17 days to more than double the cases to 2,03,200 in Karnataka which is now one of the worst affected covid-19 regions in the country behind Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh in terms of active cases with 78,337 cases. The state is fourth in terms of fatalities as 103 more died due to the virus that takes the toll to 3613.

The lag in testing, near-extinct practice of contact tracing and crumbling public and private healthcare infrastructure further added to the challenges of the state. Heavy rains, floods and landslides in coastal districts and the Malnad region hasn’t helped the fortunes of Karnataka and its deepening economic distress and acute fund crunch.

Earlier lauded for keeping a tight check on the spread of covid-19 during the lockdown period, Karnataka rapidly began to lose control over the health crisis after the centre decided to lift restrictions on interstate travel. The policy of institutional quarantine helped the state contain the infections and away from the community. But this changed soon after it started to dial back on the institutional quarantine infrastructure due to space constraints. Since the beginning of July, Karnataka has recorded 1,81,252 new covid-19 cases.

Karnataka reported 1267 cases on 27 June, breaching the 1000 cases per day mark for the first time. Since then, the daily numbers have hit a high of 7883 on Wednesday.

Karnataka chief minister, B.S.Yediyurappa, at least four of his cabinet colleagues and the Congress’s leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah had also contracted the virus. Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah and at least two cabinet ministers have since recovered while the state’s health minister B.Sriramulu is undergoing treatment after he tested positive.

Bengaluru crossed the 81,000 cases after 1893 persons tested positive on Thursday. The situation in other parts of the state has deteriorated 17 districts other than Bengaluru have reported over 100 cases.

Mysuru, about 125 kms from Bengaluru, inches towards the 9000 tally as 522 more tested positive while the mineral-rich Ballari district reported 445 cases. The coastal district of Udupi had 402 cases on Thursday, 328 in Davangere, 288 in Belagavi, 285 in Kalaburagi, 257 in Dharwad and 246 in Dakshina Kannada.

All 30 districts have reported cases.

The only sign of hope in Karnataka is the rise in recovery rates. A record 8609 persons recovered on Thursday that takes the total number of recoveries to 1,21,242 and which has brought down the number of active cases.

