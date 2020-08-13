Karnataka surpasses 2lakh covid-19 cases, no sign of slowdown

The southern state which surpassed the one lakh case count on 27 July, took only 17 days to more than double the cases to 2,03,200 in Karnataka which is now one of the worst affected covid-19 regions in the country behind Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh in terms of active cases with 78,337 cases. The state is fourth in terms of fatalities as 103 more died due to the virus that takes the toll to 3613.