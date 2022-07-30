Karnataka: Suspected case of monkeypox reported, samples sent to lab for confirmation3 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 09:32 PM IST
- The suspected individual has developed rash on the left hand that eventually started spreading all over his body
The Karnataka health department on Saturday said that an Ethiopian national with symptoms of monkeypox has been quarantined at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The individual's samples have been sent to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute laboratory for confirmation and reports are awaited.