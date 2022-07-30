The Karnataka health department on Saturday said that an Ethiopian national with symptoms of monkeypox has been quarantined at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The individual's samples have been sent to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute laboratory for confirmation and reports are awaited.

Issuing a statement, Karnataka Health Commissioner D Randeep said, “The Ethiopian national is a Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patient, who came to Bengaluru from Addiss Ababa on 4 July, 2022 for kidney transplantation, which was registered in the Aster CMI hospital."

The suspected individual has developed rash on the left hand that eventually started spreading all over his body.

Randeep added, “On 25 July, he developed rash on left hand. He had itching too. On Tuesday it started spreading all over his body (vesicular rash) and while itching blood and fluid was coming as informed by his translator."

Even though rashes were seen all over his body, it was more seen on the back, according to a PTI report. As the Ethiopian national came for dialysis today, doctors noted these rashes and suspected it to be Monkeypox.

On symptoms

The other symptoms that he is facing are nausea, headache and malaise. His sample has been collected and transported to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute laboratory.

He has seven primary contacts and 11 secondary contacts till 8 pm of 27 July. The patient's cousin sister, who is the donor and his elder brother, also accompanied him.

The patient has been quarantined now.

Before visiting India, he was reportedly staying with his elder brother at Addis Ababa for almost a month. The official said that he was not in contact with any of his family members except his brother and cousin.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that there was no need for people to panic as it is not a deadly disease.

“There is no need to panic due to monkeypox. Of course, we need to take some precautionary measures. Even if it comes, there is treatment available for it. It does not lead to deaths. Death is highly unlikely," Sudhakar, who himself is a medical professional, stated.

Sudhakar said the disease belongs to the smallpox family. Those who have taken vaccines will not show major symptoms.

India's first monkeypox patient recovers

Meanwhile, India's first monkeypox patient who was treated at the Government Medical College in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has recovered from the disease.

His skin bumps are also completely cured.

As it was the first case of monkeypox in the country, tests were conducted twice at an interval of 72 hours as per the instructions of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said.

According to WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

