BENGALURU : Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government on Thursday took the ordinance route to bring in reforms to the Agricultural Produce Marketing (APMC) that removes restrictions on where the farmer would be able to sell his produce and get better prices by eliminating the middlemen.

J.C.Madhuswamy, the state minister for law and parliamentary affairs said that this ordinance would allow farmers to sell their produce directly to anyone.

The move is part of the center's initiative to loosen the grip of APMC's and an extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to double farmers income by 2022, Madhuswamy said.

"This has been done purely in the interest of farmers,"Madhuswamy said in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The move comes even as the state continues to grapple with a spike in covid-19 cases that is inching towards the 1000 mark. Karnataka confirmed 28 new cases on Thursday including one death that takes the total number of positive cases to 987 across the state.

The centre has nudged states to reject APMC and adopt electronic National Agriculture Market or e-NAM, a portal that proposes to link all mandis to create a unified nationwide market, that the centre claims would help farmers secure better prices for their produce.

However, the opposition argues that this would leave the farmers more vulnerable and also point to the lack of linkages between grower and consumer.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) chief H.D.Deve Gowda also said it was not right to change APMC rules through an ordinance. In a post on Twitter,he said that it was not right to bring in such an ordinance when the state was battling covid-19 and wanted the government to withdraw it.

The state government also took the ordinance route to amend sections of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) that allows regularisation of building violations to shore up revenues.

The contentious move aims to regularize over 75000 properties in Bengaluru for fines ranging from 10-40% of the guidance value. Though the building violation scheme or Akrama-Sakrama scheme is expected to bring in much needed revenues, opposition leaders and urban experts say there is little evidence to prove that it will be successful. It is argued that since there is no disincentive to not regularize the violation, few feel the need to spend more money. Experts also say that this would further add to the unplanned nature of India's technology capital and its already inadequate infrastructure.

The Yediyurappa government also announced ₹162 crore relief package for fruit and vegetable farmers as well as handloom weavers. This is in addition to ₹1610 crore announced by Yediyurappa earlier.

Out of the ₹162 crore, ₹15000 would be paid per hectare to farmers growing vegetables in over 50,000 hectares and over 40,000 hectares of fruit growers. Madhuswamy said that man additional ₹2000 would be given to about 1.25 lakh handloom weavers amointing to ₹25 crore.

The relief comes even as the centre is yet to share all details of the ₹20 lakh crore relief package announced by the Prime Minister.

Share Via