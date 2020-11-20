Karnataka targets becoming $50 billion bioeconomy by 2025

BENGALURU: Karnataka aims to become a $50 billion bioeconomy, comprising bio-technology and life sciences sectors, by 2025. The value of the market in the state currently stands at $22.6 billion.

The state government on Friday released the first draft of the Bioeconomy Report 2020 at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, outlining achievements, and targets for the next five years.

“We are aiming higher and our government has set a challenging task of more than doubling the value of BioEconomy in the next five years," said C.N. Ashwath Narayan, deputy chief minister of Karnataka and minister for electronics, IT, BT & S&T.

He said the state aims contribute over 50% of the country's bioeconomy revenue target of $100 billion by 2025.

Home to over 300 biotechnology and lifesciences companies, Karnataka has registered an estimated 15% growth over the last two years and accounts for one third of India’s biotechnology exports. The size of the bio-technology sector in the state rose to $19.3 billion in 2019 from $16.8 billion in 2018, as per official data. The sector accounts for 10.3% of Karnataka's gross state domestic product of $221.82 billion, the government said.

The focus on biotechnology has sharpened in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. There has also been an emphasis for convergence of information technology and biotechnology for the delivery of the covid-19 vaccines, which is expected to be available for public use by mid-next year.

The pandemic, experts said, has also provided a platform for the sector to cash in on the crisis and find solutions that will not just aid healthcare but also bring in much needed revenues to tide over the current economic slowdown.

Karnataka has also released a biotechnology policy (2017-2022).

The state government has started work on a life-sciences park in Bengaluru to help create an integrated biotechnology ecosystem in Karnataka and leverage its potential to attract investments, promote innovation, and generate jobs in the city and state. The nine million square-feet park will be set up across 52.27 acres at a cost of ₹5,000 crore.

Karnataka has outlined a six-point strategy to aid this growth as outlined in its BioEconomy report. It includes making the state a hub for vaccines, bio-manufacturing, agriculture technology, marine biology, bio-medical cluster and an integrated biorefineries cluster.

As per current growth trends, Karnataka's bioeconomy is expected to touch $42 billion over the next five years.

“So to bridge the gap in likely revenues, the report recommends a series of strategic initiatives to overcome this hurdle and cross the target in time, in the continuing spirit of the state’s industry, policy makers and government working together with a visionary approach," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson, Karnataka Vision Group on Biotechnology, and head of Biocon Ltd.

She added that food, feed, healthcare and biofuels were areas that could boost growth in the sector.

