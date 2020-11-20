Karnataka targets becoming $50 billion bioeconomy by 2025

Home to over 300 biotechnology and lifesciences companies, Karnataka has registered an estimated 15% growth over the last two years and accounts for one third of India’s biotechnology exports. The size of the bio-technology sector in the state rose to $19.3 billion in 2019 from $16.8 billion in 2018, as per official data. The sector accounts for 10.3% of Karnataka's gross state domestic product of $221.82 billion, the government said.