Leading companies including TCS, Wipro, HCL, Byjus and Toyota are among more than 40 companies that will hire employees in a job fair at a college in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

The job fair will take place on December 23 at the college, which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Candidates who have completed BE, B Tech., M Tech., Diploma and ITI can participate in the fair are eligible to apply for the jobs.

They should have Aadhaar card, educational certificate, marks card (both original and photocopy), two passport size photographs and a minimum of five resumes with them. There would be no entry fee.

HP, Narayana Group, UTL, Ola, Tata Communications, Tata Business Hub Ltd, Jasmin Infotech, would be among the companies that would participate in the fair, he said. For those selected on Dec 23, the second round of interviews will be conducted on Dec 24 and for those not selected, suitable training on imparting skill sets will be planned.

Interested candidates should register on https:skillconnect.kaushalakar.com/app/jobfair and upload their bio-data to ksdc.recruitment@gmail.com. For further information, candidates can contact 82778 95931.

