Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Karnataka: TCS, Wipro, other 40 companies to hire at a job fair in Belagavi. Details here

Karnataka: TCS, Wipro, other 40 companies to hire at a job fair in Belagavi. Details here

Interested candidates should also carry Aadhaar card, educational certificate, marks card (both original and photocopy), two passport size photographs and a minimum of five resumes with them
1 min read . 05:39 PM IST Livemint

  • Interest candidates who have completed BE, B Tech., M Tech., Diploma and ITI can participate in the fair are eligible to apply for the jobs.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leading companies including TCS, Wipro, HCL, Byjus and Toyota are among more than 40 companies that will hire employees in a job fair at a college in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

Leading companies including TCS, Wipro, HCL, Byjus and Toyota are among more than 40 companies that will hire employees in a job fair at a college in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

The job fair will take place on December 23 at the college, which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The job fair will take place on December 23 at the college, which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Candidates who have completed BE, B Tech., M Tech., Diploma and ITI can participate in the fair are eligible to apply for the jobs.

Candidates who have completed BE, B Tech., M Tech., Diploma and ITI can participate in the fair are eligible to apply for the jobs.

They should have Aadhaar card, educational certificate, marks card (both original and photocopy), two passport size photographs and a minimum of five resumes with them. There would be no entry fee.

They should have Aadhaar card, educational certificate, marks card (both original and photocopy), two passport size photographs and a minimum of five resumes with them. There would be no entry fee.

HP, Narayana Group, UTL, Ola, Tata Communications, Tata Business Hub Ltd, Jasmin Infotech, would be among the companies that would participate in the fair, he said. For those selected on Dec 23, the second round of interviews will be conducted on Dec 24 and for those not selected, suitable training on imparting skill sets will be planned.

HP, Narayana Group, UTL, Ola, Tata Communications, Tata Business Hub Ltd, Jasmin Infotech, would be among the companies that would participate in the fair, he said. For those selected on Dec 23, the second round of interviews will be conducted on Dec 24 and for those not selected, suitable training on imparting skill sets will be planned.

Interested candidates should register on https:skillconnect.kaushalakar.com/app/jobfair and upload their bio-data to ksdc.recruitment@gmail.com. For further information, candidates can contact 82778 95931.

Interested candidates should register on https:skillconnect.kaushalakar.com/app/jobfair and upload their bio-data to ksdc.recruitment@gmail.com. For further information, candidates can contact 82778 95931.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!