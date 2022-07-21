Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana top NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index 2021

Karnataka, Manipur and Chandigarh have topped in their respective categories in the third edition of NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index. Karnataka has topped again in the ‘Major States’ category, followed by Telangana and Haryana. Manipur is leading the ‘North East and Hill States’ category and Chandigarh is the top performer in the ‘Union Territories and City States’ category.

