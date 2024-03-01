Karnataka temple bill passed—Know features, controversies, revenue collection system | Explainer
What is Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2024? What are the controversies around it? What is the temple revenue collection system in other Indian states? Here's an explainer
Karnataka Cabinet on Friday passed the controversial 'Temple Bill', it will now be sent to the governor for his assent, following which it will become law. Siddaramaiah-led Congress government tabled the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on 21 February and was passed in the Vidhan Sabha. However, on 23 February the proposed bill was defeated by a voice vote in the upper house where the opposition has a majority.