Karnataka temporarily suspends Covid vaccination for 18-44 age group

The Karnataka government on Wednesday temporarily suspended vaccination against coronavirus infection for the 18-44 age group as the state faces shortages of the doses. Besides, the Covid-19 inoculation drive has also been suspended for those who have already booked appointments, the state's health department said.

"Vaccination for 18 to 44 age group (including those who have already booked appointments) will be temporarily suspended from May 14 till further orders. This order will be applicable for Covid-19 vaccination at all government COVID vaccination centers," the Karnataka government said in the official order.

Instead, the state government has decided to utilise the vaccines, procured for vaccination of persons between 18 to 44 years, for beneficiaries who are due for the second dose, Karnataka's health department added.

Additionally, the Karnataka government on Wednesday said that it has decided to import vaccines as the shortage of dosages hit the state and the demand went up due to the rise in infectious disease.

Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Wednesday said that the state government will have to purchase vaccines for people between 18-44 years of age group.

"We have already paid money to the two vaccine manufacturers in the country for three crore doses. Out of three crore doses, we have received seven lakh," the state's chief secretary told media on Wednesday.

He said the government will administer vaccines as and when the stocks arrive.

"Since we are not getting adequate vaccines because there are just two manufacturers, we are going to issue orders to import (vaccine)," Ravi Kumar said.

Karnataka's Covid-19 caseload has touched 20,53,191 after the state reported 39,998 cases on Wednesday.

The state's death toll has climbed to 20.368 with 517 fatalities reported in one day.

The state has 5,92,182 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 14,40,621 with the recovery of 34,752 people today.

