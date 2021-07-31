Amid a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the country owing to the spread of Delta variant, the Karnataka government on Saturday tightened Covid-19 surveillance measures for passengers entering the state from Maharashtra and Kerala.

The circular signed by the Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Health and Family Welfare Jawaid Akhtar said, "The revised special surveillance measure is notified herewith to be complied with strictly for arrivals from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra in view of the current COVID-19 situation."

According to the fresh guidelines, negative RT-PCR test report (not older than 72 hours) now mandatory for people entering from Kerala and Maharashtra. This is irrespective of people's Covid-19 vaccination status.

"The above condition is mandatory for all the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal transport," the order stated.

Here is a lowdown on Covid rules in Karnataka:

-The above rule is applicable for all flights originating from Kerala and Maharashtra.

-Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours.

-Railway Authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates.

-For all the passengers travelling by bus. the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates. Deputy Commissioners of the Districts bordering Kerala i.e., Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu & Mysore and Maharashtra i.e., Belagavi , Vijayapura.

-Kalburgi and Bidar shall establish check posts and make arrangements to deploy necessary staff to ensure that all the vehicles ( drivers, passengers, helper/cleaner) entering Kamataka are checked for compliance of the above requirement.

(vii) It's mandatory for students and others visiting Karnataka daily for education. business & other reasons. to undergo RT — PCR test one in 15 days and possess the negative test report.

However, the above rule does not apply on

(i) Constitutional functionaries and health care professionals.

(ii) Children below 2 years.

(iii) In a dire emergency situation (death in the family, medical treatment etc..) the passenger's swab shall be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number, address etc., duly verifying from his ID card. On receipt of the RT-PCR test report, further action will be taken, as per the State protocol.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 1,890 new Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,03,137 and the toll to 36,525. The day also saw 1,631 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,43,110.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases (426), as as the city saw 366 discharges and only nine deaths, a health department bulletin said. The total number of active cases stood at 23,478. While the positivity rate for the day was 1.30 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 1.79%. Out of 34 deaths reported on Friday, nine were from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada had seven, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada (two each), followed by others.

