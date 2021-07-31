Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases (426), as as the city saw 366 discharges and only nine deaths, a health department bulletin said. The total number of active cases stood at 23,478. While the positivity rate for the day was 1.30 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 1.79%. Out of 34 deaths reported on Friday, nine were from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada had seven, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada (two each), followed by others.