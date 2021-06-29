As Delta plus variant spreads across India with River 50 cases reported so far, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced fresh guidelines for travellers entering the state from Maharashtra via rail, road or air.

"...the State Government is satisfied that prevailing COVID 19 situation in the Maharashtra, neighbouring State, entails taking special surveillance measures to prevent the spread into the bordering districts of the state," Karnataka government said in a statement.

Here is a lowdown on the fresh guidelines for Maharashtra travellers:

1) Negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train, taxi, personal transport, etc. This will also be applicable for all the flights originating from Maharashtra to Karnataka.

2) Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at-least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine.

3) Railway Authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine.

4) For all the passengers travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine.

5) Deputy Commissioners of the Districts bordering Maharashtra State, i.e., Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura & Kalaburagi shall make arrangements to deploy necessary staff at Checkposts to ensure that all the vehicles entering Kamataka are checked for compliance of the above requirement.

Permitted exemptions for negative RT-PCR certificate are as follows:

a) Vaccination certificate of having received at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine.

b) Constitutional functionaries and health care professionals.

c) Children below 2 years.

d) In dire emergency situation (death in the family, medical treatment etc.,) - the passenger's swab shall be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number, address etc., duly verifying from his ID card. On receipt of the RT-PCR test report, further action will be taken as per the State protocol.

"Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the relevant provisions of the Kamataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020, Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under relevant section of IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable," the order stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported 3,222 new COVID-19 cases and 93 related deaths taking the total number of infections to 28,40,428 and toll to 34,929 respectively, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 14,724 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,19,479.

Out of 3,222 new cases reported on Tuesday, 753 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,722 discharges and 16 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is at 85,997.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.54 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.88 per cent.

Of the 93 deaths reported on Tuesday, 16 were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (15), Mysuru (10), Ballari and Haveri (8 each) among others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 753, Mysuru (415), Dakshina Kannada (385), Hassan (242), Shivamogga (225), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,12,746, followed by Mysuru 1,66,207 and Tumakuru 1,14,818.









