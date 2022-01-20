OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Karnataka to achieve 100% first Covid vaccine dose coverage soon. Read here
Listen to this article

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said the state is 0.1% away from becoming the first large state, which has over 4 crore adult population in the country, to achieve 100% first dose coverage.

“99.9% and counting," the Karnataka Health Minister wrote on Twitter, adding, “We are 0.1% away from becoming the FIRST large state (> 4 cr adult population) in the country to achieve 100% first dose coverage!"

Earlier, on Covid-19 vaccination for children between 15 and 18 years, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said it was decided at the government meeting to intensify it.

Meanwhile, the Central government has informed that 72% of India's adult population is fully vaccinated whereas around 52% of children in the 15-18 years old age group have been inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Addressing a press conference here today, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Till now, 52% children in the 15-18 age group in the country vaccinated and a proportion of fully vaccinated people is 72% against Covid-19."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout