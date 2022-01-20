Karnataka to achieve 100% first Covid vaccine dose coverage soon. Read here1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2022, 05:52 PM IST
- ‘99.9% and counting,’ the Karnataka Health Minister wrote on Twitter
|
Listen to this article
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said the state is 0.1% away from becoming the first large state, which has over 4 crore adult population in the country, to achieve 100% first dose coverage.
“99.9% and counting," the Karnataka Health Minister wrote on Twitter, adding, “We are 0.1% away from becoming the FIRST large state (> 4 cr adult population) in the country to achieve 100% first dose coverage!"
Earlier, on Covid-19 vaccination for children between 15 and 18 years, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said it was decided at the government meeting to intensify it.
Meanwhile, the Central government has informed that 72% of India's adult population is fully vaccinated whereas around 52% of children in the 15-18 years old age group have been inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
Addressing a press conference here today, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Till now, 52% children in the 15-18 age group in the country vaccinated and a proportion of fully vaccinated people is 72% against Covid-19."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!