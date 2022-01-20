Karnataka to achieve 100% first Covid vaccine dose coverage soon. Read here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said the state is 0.1% away from becoming the first large state, which has over 4 crore adult population in the country, to achieve 100% first dose coverage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"99.9% and counting," the Karnataka Health Minister wrote on Twitter, adding, "We are 0.1% away from becoming the FIRST large state (> 4 cr adult population) in the country to achieve 100% first dose coverage!"

Earlier, on Covid-19 vaccination for children between 15 and 18 years, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said it was decided at the government meeting to intensify it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Central government has informed that 72% of India's adult population is fully vaccinated whereas around 52% of children in the 15-18 years old age group have been inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Addressing a press conference here today, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Till now, 52% children in the 15-18 age group in the country vaccinated and a proportion of fully vaccinated people is 72% against Covid-19."

