Standalone liquor stores to open across Karnataka Monday onwards from 9 am-7 pm

Karnataka will resume sale of liquor in all places of the states except in containment zones, the state government said on Saturday.

H. Nagesh, the state's excise minister said that sale of liquor will resume in all parts except containment zones.

The decision brings a sense of relief to cash-starved Karnataka that has faced an acute fund crunch to battle covid-19 or its poor economic condition that threatens to aggravate the crisis in the state.

Liquor sales is one of the biggest revenue earners for Karnataka and the government has set a target of ₹22,700 crore for the ongoing fiscal.

"Only Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) and MRP shops will be open and from 9 am to 7 pm," one person from the excise ministry said.

Though excise is a state subject, the centre had to permit the sale of liquor under the disaster management act.

The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has also taken a decision to allow reopening of industries and businesses to help bring in revenues to the state after over a month of lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Three people died due to covid-19 in Karnataka on Saturday making it the highest single-day rise in casualties. A total of 25 people have so far died in the state. Karnataka recorded 12 new cases on Saturday that takes the total to 601 in the state that includes 271 recoveries.

This includes four from Bengaluru,two each from Belagavi,Tumakuru and Vijayapura and one each from Chikkaballapur and Bidar.

Though Bengaluru is classified as a Red Zone by the centres classification, the state government clarified that businesses outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen. There are 23 containment zones in Bengaluru and 123 in the state.

The state government was at the receiving end of harsh criticism after it decided to charge migrant labourers to be taken back to their villages. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was charging ₹39 per km per person that is far higher than what is charged normally.

S.Suresh Kumar,Karnataka's primary and secondary education minister said that the government has rolled back the prices and will now only levy a one way fare.

