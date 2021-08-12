With neighbouring states witnessing a significant rise in coronavirus cases recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday directed officials to allow people coming from neighbouring states only after COVID tests . He further asked officials in the border districts to be extra cautious.

The chief minister, who was visiting Dakshina Kannada district at Kerala border, said, "I have come here to review the COVID-19 situation. Our objective is to completely control COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district."

With 422 new coronavirus cases, Dakshina Kannada outnumbered the state capital Bengaluru Urban which reported 377 cases on Wednesday. On Tuesday too Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest 378 daily cases, while in Bengaluru Urban it was 315.

"There is a need to take extra precautionary measures in the border regions," he added. The chief minister also informed that he would travel to other border districts. Recently, he paid a visit to Mysuru followed by the ongoing one to Mangaluru and Udupi on Thursday.

The state on Wednesday reported 1,826 new coronavirus cases and 33 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,22,875 and death toll to 36,881, the health department said on Wednesday.

Active cases now stood at 22,851. While the positivity rate for the day was at 1.09 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.80 per cent.

Offline classes for 9, 10 and pre-university colleges likely to resume in graded manner

Speaking on the topic of school reopening, the CM said that the state government is mulling over it a lot.

"For the students of 9, 10 and pre-university colleges we are thinking of resuming classes in a graded manner, like opening it on alternate days. Based on its outcome, we will decide our future course of action."

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who accompanied Bommai, told reporters that there are very few instances of those who were vaccinated getting infected again. "Even if they are getting infected by COVID-19, the intensity of infection is very less. There are extremely less chances of people going to the ICU," he added.

The chief minister on Thursday inaugurated a new intensive care unit at the Wenlock Madison Government Hospital in the district.

(With inputs from agencies)









