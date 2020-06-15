Karnataka to allow private hospitals to treat Covid-19 positive patients

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday said that it will allow private hospitals to treat Covid-19 persons to reduce the burden on government-run facilities amid a spike in positive cases recorded in the state.

“Only government hospitals were utilised for treatment Covid-19 patients till now and going forward private hospitals will also be utilised to treat patients," K.Sudhakar, the medical education minister of Karnataka, said in a statement.

Karnataka is one of the few states in the country that has so far treated all Covid-19 positive patients in its own state-run facilities and allowed private participation only for observation of suspected people or for keeping them in isolation.

He said that the cost of testing and treatment will be fixed by the government. The decision comes at a time when several other states have seen private medical facilities charge exorbitant prices to treat Covid-19 patients.

The decision to include private medical establishments in Covid-19 treatment comes as the state witnessed a surge in Covid-19 positive cases, especially at its capital Bengaluru.

Karnataka confirmed 213 more positive cases on Monday, including two Covid-19 related deaths.

The state now has 7,213 cases and 2,987 of them are active.

The more worrying part is that the number of people, without inter-state travel history, testing positive indicates a spread of the virus in the community. Out of the total 213 cases on Monday, only 126 had inter-state or international travel history.

Bengaluru reported 35 new cases on Monday, taking the number of active cases to 362 out of the total 725 recorded in the city.

Kalaburagi recorded 48 new Covid-19 cases on Monday that takes its total tally to 944, of which 475 are active. Dharwad confirmed 34 cases on Monday, 23 in Dakshina Kannada, 18 in Raichur. Udupi recorded two cases on Monday that took its count to 1,028, of which 291 are active.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Monday held a meeting to enforce strict safety measures in and around Bengaluru.

“There is no need for fear and we are doing everything we can to fix it," Yediyurappa said on Monday after a two-hour meeting with his cabinet and other officials. The government has even set up a special task force for Bengaluru and surrounding districts.

Karnataka, like other states, can barely afford to reinforce lockdown restrictions especially in Bengaluru as it would further cripple the economy and fund-crunch.

Yediyurappa said that Karnataka’s mortality and recovery rate is 1.2% and 56.5% as against the national average of 2.8% and 51% respectively.

People returning from Maharashtra account for at least 4,400 out of the 7,213 cases record in Karnataka. The government said that those returning from Maharashtra will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine followed by a week in isolation at home. Those returning from Chennai and Delhi will have to undergo three days of institutional quarantine followed by 11 days at home.

Yediyurappa said that in the coming days there is a fear that the virus could spread further but clarified that there were no plans to reinforce lockdown measures. He said that the government would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow further relaxation of lockdown measures.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated