BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved appointment of Boston Consulting Group as knowledge partner to help bring much-needed investors into the cash-starved state.

"We have decided to name Boston Consulting Group India (Private) Ltd as a knowledge partner for a period of 12 months for a fee of ₹12 crore to bring in investors to the state," J.C. Madhuswamy, Karnataka's law and parliamentary affairs minister said in Bengaluru.

The move comes amid efforts by the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government to bring in investments to help kickstart the fledgling economy of Karnataka. The three months of covid-19 induced lockdown has put further strain on the state and India's economy.

A senior official at the Karnataka industries department said BCG's services will be used to bring in investors in many sectors, including aerospace, biotechnology, information technology and food processing.

"Our main thrust will be on industries looking to relocate out of China," said the official cited above, requesting not to be named. The state government has also formed a task force under the chief secretary to pursue companies planning to relocate out of China.

The Karnataka government had earlier diluted labour laws and amended other provisions of the industries act to bring in more investors, generate employment and help increase capital inflow to help alleviate the deepening fund crunch.

EY and Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) among others had been hired earlier as consultants and partners ahead of the Global Investors Meet in Karnataka, officials said.

The state government has planned to host Global Investors Meet in November this year but is yet to confirm if the event will take place considering the threat of the pandemic.

