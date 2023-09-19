Karnataka to ban hookah bar, tobacco products for people below 21 years of age1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 08:55 PM IST
Karnataka government to ban hookah bars and tobacco for under-21s; COTPA Act to be amended.
Karnataka government is likely to soon ban hookah bars and Cigarettes and other tobacco for people who are under the age of 21. This was announced by Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao who said that the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) will be amended to make the new changes.Minister Rao said that he will take action to ban the consumption of drugs in hookah bars in collaboration with local organizations and the police department.