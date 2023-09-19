Karnataka to ban hookah bar, tobacco products for people below 21 years of age

Karnataka government is likely to soon ban hookah bars and Cigarettes and other tobacco for people who are under the age of 21. This was announced by Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao who said that the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) will be amended to make the new changes.Minister Rao said that he will take action to ban the consumption of drugs in hookah bars in collaboration with local organizations and the police department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was after Minister Rao held a meeting with Health Department officials along with Sports Minister B Nagendra at Vikas Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday and discussed the banning of other tobacco products in public places, as reported by news agency ANI.

He clarified that this ban is being imposed on the purchase of tobacco products for those under the age of 21 years. The sale of drugs in all public places including any school, college, hospital, childcare centres, health care centre, temples, mandirs, mosques, and parks is completely prohibited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said that it has been decided to amend the COTPA Act to ban the consumption and sale of other tobacco products along with cigarettes.

"Today's youth are losing their precious future by being addicted to drugs. In this background, we have taken a firm decision to root out illegal activities. After consuming tobacco, youths were attracted to drugs and substance abuse. Tobacco use laid the foundation for all this," said Rao.

Rao said that the minimum age will be increased for tobacco consumption. He proposed to revise the law for those above 18 years of age to buy tobacco. Rao said that he would amend the COTPA Act to allow people above 21 years of age to consume tobacco. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

*With Agency Inputs