Karnataka to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti on March 30 — What's open what's closed in Bengaluru today?

Mahavir Jayanti, one of the most important and sacred festivals in Jainism, will be celebrated on Monday, 30 March, in Karnataka.

It commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tirthankara of the current time cycle in Jain cosmology.

Karnataka to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti on 30 March In an official notice, the Karnataka government said that the public holiday date for Mahavir Jayanti will be advanced by a day — the state will observe the festival on Monday, 30 March.

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The notification said the holiday will be observed under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Why is Karnataka celebrating Mahavir Jayanti on 30 March? According to the official notice, Karnataka preponed the public holiday to “align with the correct observance” of Mahavir Jayanti.

What's closed in Bengaluru today? Banks

Government offices

Schools

Colleges Since it is a public holiday in Karnataka, banks, government offices, schools, colleges and other institutions covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act will remain closed on Monday, 30 March.

All government departments, financial institutions, and public sector offices have been directed to take note of the change and make the necessary arrangements.

The third language paper of SSLC exams, Class 10, has been postponed — it will now be held on 31 March instead of 30 March.

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What's open in Bengaluru today? Public transport : Metro, buses, and taxis will operate without any disruptions. Customers can expect everything to run as usual.

: Metro, buses, and taxis will operate without any disruptions. Customers can expect everything to run as usual. Hospitals and healthcare services : Emergency services and government hospitals will remain open according to their schedules.

: Emergency services and government hospitals will remain open according to their schedules. Markets : Shops and malls will remain open. Shoppers can expect a normal day at markets.

: Shops and malls will remain open. Shoppers can expect a normal day at markets. Indian stock market: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE are working today. The stock market will be closed on 31 March in observance of Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

Also Read | Are banks open or closed today on Mahavir Jayanti? Check RBI calendar

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Date and Tithi Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 07:09 AM, 30 March

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 06:55 AM, 31 March

The rest of India is observing Mahavir Jayanti on 31 March.

About Lord Mahavir Born as Prince Vardhamana around 599 BCE into a royal family in present-day Bihar, Lord Mahavir renounced his kingdom, family, and all material wealth at the age of 30 to seek spiritual awakening.

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After 12 and a half years of rigorous asceticism and deep meditation, he attained Kevala Jnana, absolute knowledge or omniscience.

Also Read | Why CBDT asked Income-Tax Offices to stay open on 31 March on Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Significance Mahavir Jayanti is much more than a birthday celebration; it is a profound reminder of the Jain leader's life and universal philosophy.

He played a pivotal role in reviving and organising the Jain philosophical system, teaching that true victory comes from conquering one's own inner desires, ego, and senses, which earned him the title Mahavira (Great Hero) and Jina (Conqueror).

The day serves as a time for spiritual introspection, emphasising peace, harmony, and the pursuit of a moral life to break free from the cycle of birth and death (Moksha).

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.