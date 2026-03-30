Karnataka to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti on March 30 — What's open what's closed in Bengaluru today?

Mahavir Jayanti, one of the most important and sacred festivals in Jainism, will be celebrated on Monday, 30 March, in Karnataka.
It commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tirthankara of the current time cycle in Jain cosmology.
In an official notice, the Karnataka government said that the public holiday date for Mahavir Jayanti will be advanced by a day — the state will observe the festival on Monday, 30 March.
The notification said the holiday will be observed under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
According to the official notice, Karnataka preponed the public holiday to “align with the correct observance” of Mahavir Jayanti.
Since it is a public holiday in Karnataka, banks, government offices, schools, colleges and other institutions covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act will remain closed on Monday, 30 March.
All government departments, financial institutions, and public sector offices have been directed to take note of the change and make the necessary arrangements.
The third language paper of SSLC exams, Class 10, has been postponed — it will now be held on 31 March instead of 30 March.
Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 07:09 AM, 30 March
Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 06:55 AM, 31 March
The rest of India is observing Mahavir Jayanti on 31 March.
Born as Prince Vardhamana around 599 BCE into a royal family in present-day Bihar, Lord Mahavir renounced his kingdom, family, and all material wealth at the age of 30 to seek spiritual awakening.
After 12 and a half years of rigorous asceticism and deep meditation, he attained Kevala Jnana, absolute knowledge or omniscience.
Mahavir Jayanti is much more than a birthday celebration; it is a profound reminder of the Jain leader's life and universal philosophy.
He played a pivotal role in reviving and organising the Jain philosophical system, teaching that true victory comes from conquering one's own inner desires, ego, and senses, which earned him the title Mahavira (Great Hero) and Jina (Conqueror).
The day serves as a time for spiritual introspection, emphasising peace, harmony, and the pursuit of a moral life to break free from the cycle of birth and death (Moksha).