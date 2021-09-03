In the view of the pandemic, the Karnataka government on Friday decided to organise the Mysuru Dasara festival this year in a "simple and traditional" manner.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Mysuru Dasara is also the Nada Habba (state festival). Last year we celebrated it in a traditional and simple manner due to COVID. This time too we will celebrate it likewise." However, all the rituals for the festival - such as inauguration of the festivities atop Chamundi Hills, Jamboo Savari (procession of caparisoned elephants) and lighting of the entire city for 10-days - will be conducted as per the tradition.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister chaired a meeting regarding the festival.

He said, "We have decided to release ₹6 crore to celebrate Dasara festival at Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Sriragapatna."

Festivities and cultural events will be restricted to the Amba Vilas Palace and the Chamundeshwari Temple. Also like last year, Jamboo Savari will also take place inside the Mysuru Palace premises.

The high-level committee authorised the Chief Minister to select the eminent personality to inaugurate the 10-day cultural and religious festival. Last year, the government had chosen five corona warriors to inaugurate the festival.

The 10-day long festival will be flagged off on October 7 at the Chamundi Hills.

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, who is in charge of COVID-19 affairs in Mysuru district, said the Jamboo Savari will take place on October 15 at 2.45 pm. Noting that last year, 150 people were permitted for the inaugural, 50 for cultural events and 300 for the Jamboo Savari, he said "We asked the CM to double this. But experts have warned of a third wave of COVID-19 in September-October. So after September 20, depending on the situation, a decision will be taken. If cases go up, then last year’s restrictions on the number of people will continue."

(With inputs from agencies)

