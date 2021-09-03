Karnataka to celebrate Mysuru Dasara in simple, traditional manner amid Covid

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, who is in charge of COVID-19 affairs in Mysuru district, said the Jamboo Savari will take place on October 15 at 2.45 pm. Noting that last year, 150 people were permitted for the inaugural, 50 for cultural events and 300 for the Jamboo Savari, he said "We asked the CM to double this. But experts have warned of a third wave of COVID-19 in September-October. So after September 20, depending on the situation, a decision will be taken. If cases go up, then last year’s restrictions on the number of people will continue."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}