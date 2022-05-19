This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Karnataka to get AIIMS, Centre gives green signal to state's request
2 min read.05:35 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Karnataka had earlier submitted a request to the Union government to start an AIIMS in the state to enhance public healthcare and medical education infrastructure.
Union Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya gave green signal for establishing an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Karnataka, which will help in boosting the Karnataka's Health and Medical Education sector.
It was decided after the meeting between Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday. "I thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for assuring an AIIMS for Karnataka. This will greatly benefit the state and further enhance the state's health and medical education," Sudhakar said.
Karnataka had earlier submitted a request to the Union government to start an AIIMS in the state to enhance public healthcare and medical education infrastructure, his office said in a statement.
Among other decisions, that were also announced were that the DPR for a new National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) polytrauma centre and PG institute has been submitted to the Standing Finance Committee (SFC).The new 538 bed institute is set to come up in three years at a cost of ₹489 crore.
Once approved, the new institute will come up at Kyalasanahalli near Hennur Main road in Bengaluru.
Sudhakar also sought the Union government to establish a separate state-level university for nursing and allied health sciences to ensure the quality and professionalism, PPP model for the administration of hospitals and a special curriculum and training for in-service doctors in hospital management.
The minister also suggested prioritising domicile students in deemed universities, extending GoI's assistance to establish medical colleges in all districts irrespective of whether it has a private medical college or not.
The letter to Mandaviya further include to stringent norms to ensure world-class food safety and standard and flexibility in leveraging the National Health Mission to address state-specific and region-specific health challenges.
