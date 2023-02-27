Karnataka to get India's 1st Marina to promote coastal tourism. Details

Karnataka to get India's 1st Marina to promote coastal tourism. Details3 min read . 07:09 AM IST
CM Basavaraj Bommai also promised to extend all the cooperation to the Seven Wonders of Karnataka program to give a new direction to tourism.
CM Basavaraj Bommai also promised to extend all the cooperation to the Seven Wonders of Karnataka program to give a new direction to tourism.
Karnataka is set to get India's 1st Marina which will be constructed Byndoor in the Udupi district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has confirmed.
Karnataka is set to get India's 1st Marina which will be constructed Byndoor in the Udupi district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has confirmed.
This project has been initiated to promote coastal tourism in the state.
This project has been initiated to promote coastal tourism in the state.
While speaking at a function 'Seven Wonders of Karnataka' hosted under the Department of Tourism, CM Bommai said that the history of the greatest dynasties such as Ganga, Kadamba, Rashtrakoota, Chalukya, and Hoysala will be collected from the Department of Archaeology and develop the historic tourism. This will not only in the development of tourism but also help people understand the rich history of Karnataka.
While speaking at a function 'Seven Wonders of Karnataka' hosted under the Department of Tourism, CM Bommai said that the history of the greatest dynasties such as Ganga, Kadamba, Rashtrakoota, Chalukya, and Hoysala will be collected from the Department of Archaeology and develop the historic tourism. This will not only in the development of tourism but also help people understand the rich history of Karnataka.
"To promote coastal tourism in Karnataka, the country's first Marina will be constructed at Byndoor in the Udupi district. After seeking permission from the Government of India for the relaxation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules, it is proposed to take up beach tourism in coastal areas and pilgrim tourism," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
"To promote coastal tourism in Karnataka, the country's first Marina will be constructed at Byndoor in the Udupi district. After seeking permission from the Government of India for the relaxation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules, it is proposed to take up beach tourism in coastal areas and pilgrim tourism," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
According to the CM, the government proposed to build a corridor of ancient temples like Madhukeshwara in Banavasi and Dattatreya in Ganagapura and promote 'Yatra tourism'. Instructions are given to develop the Benakal area.
According to the CM, the government proposed to build a corridor of ancient temples like Madhukeshwara in Banavasi and Dattatreya in Ganagapura and promote 'Yatra tourism'. Instructions are given to develop the Benakal area.
The development of the Anjanadri Betta is on. A scheme has been chalked out to pay a monthly honorarium of ₹5000 to the recognized tourist guides and even more, facilities will be provided to them from the government side.
The development of the Anjanadri Betta is on. A scheme has been chalked out to pay a monthly honorarium of ₹5000 to the recognized tourist guides and even more, facilities will be provided to them from the government side.
CM Bommai also promised to extend all the cooperation to the Seven Wonders of Karnataka program to give a new direction to tourism. If the Suvarna News Channel, as part of searching the hidden Seven wonders, shared information about 5,000 places that they have discovered, the government will take steps to develop tourism in those places. The news channel must hold such programs every year and the government will support such ventures. Every village has historic relics that need to be researched.
CM Bommai also promised to extend all the cooperation to the Seven Wonders of Karnataka program to give a new direction to tourism. If the Suvarna News Channel, as part of searching the hidden Seven wonders, shared information about 5,000 places that they have discovered, the government will take steps to develop tourism in those places. The news channel must hold such programs every year and the government will support such ventures. Every village has historic relics that need to be researched.
During the occasion, he said that creation is amazing but the vision of man is much bigger. The creation starts with five elements and there is a wonder in big boulders, hills, hillocks, and seabed. None can imagine the sculpturing of the statue of Bahubali in Shravanabelagola. The architecture of Gol Gumbaz in Vijayapura and the Whispering Gallery shows the concept of wireless during those days. "We must enjoy nature's beauty must it must be protected. I congratulate Suvarnanews and Kannada Prabhua for finding out the seven wonders of Karnataka," he said.
During the occasion, he said that creation is amazing but the vision of man is much bigger. The creation starts with five elements and there is a wonder in big boulders, hills, hillocks, and seabed. None can imagine the sculpturing of the statue of Bahubali in Shravanabelagola. The architecture of Gol Gumbaz in Vijayapura and the Whispering Gallery shows the concept of wireless during those days. "We must enjoy nature's beauty must it must be protected. I congratulate Suvarnanews and Kannada Prabhua for finding out the seven wonders of Karnataka," he said.
"Travelling is man's natural habit and this has paved way for development. Karnataka is blessed with nature's bounty. It has a 350 km coastal area, 10 different weather zones, 400 km of the Western Ghats, a rich bio-diversity where the sunrays will be there for 300 days, and several rivers. Nature is on their side but they cannot go against it. For this reason, the green budget had been prepared. The damage caused to nature must be corrected immediately," The chief minister added.
"Travelling is man's natural habit and this has paved way for development. Karnataka is blessed with nature's bounty. It has a 350 km coastal area, 10 different weather zones, 400 km of the Western Ghats, a rich bio-diversity where the sunrays will be there for 300 days, and several rivers. Nature is on their side but they cannot go against it. For this reason, the green budget had been prepared. The damage caused to nature must be corrected immediately," The chief minister added.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Government employees have warned that they will go for indefinite strike if their demand of implementing the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission is not fulfilled. The aggrieved employees have noted that they will go on indefinite strike from 1 March if their demands are not fulfilled. This strike warning comes at a time, when the Basavaraj Bommai government is holding on to every good thread ahead of the state assembly elections. Union President, CS Shadakshari, said that if the demand is not met, all the government employees will stage protests across the state and will also abstain from performing their official duties.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Government employees have warned that they will go for indefinite strike if their demand of implementing the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission is not fulfilled. The aggrieved employees have noted that they will go on indefinite strike from 1 March if their demands are not fulfilled. This strike warning comes at a time, when the Basavaraj Bommai government is holding on to every good thread ahead of the state assembly elections. Union President, CS Shadakshari, said that if the demand is not met, all the government employees will stage protests across the state and will also abstain from performing their official duties.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)