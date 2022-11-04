Karnataka to get 1,500 cr investment STT Global Data Centres

Separately, the Adani Group has plans to invest almost ₹1 lakh crore over the next seven years in Karnataka. During the Invest Karnataka Summit, CEO Karan Gautam Adani said the company has already invested ₹20,000 crore in the state so far. "When I combine all of the sectors that we will be investing (in) and we will be expanding in the state of Karnataka, we would be looking at almost ₹1 lakh crore of investment in the next seven years," Adani said. "As the world's largest solar power developer, Adani Group will be investing more in the renewable energy sector in Karnataka," he said.