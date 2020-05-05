Karnataka to hold class 10 state board exams around mid-June

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday said preparation are on to conduct Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exams for class 10 students in the second or third week of June.

The exam for 10th graders in the state were scheduled to begin on 27 March. Students in first to ninth classes were given automatic promotions after the covid-19 pandemic forced closure of schools, offices and all businesses across the state and country.

“We have plans to conduct exams in the second or third week of June," S. Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister said in his Facebook live, addressing students, parents, guardians and teachers on Tuesday.

The education department has started mathematics and science revision classes for Kannada medium students on Doordarshan (Chandana) channel for 45 minutes each every day. Kumar said that English revision classes will begin by the end of the week.

He said that the government will ensure that all safety precautions like screening, sanitisers, wearing of masks and social distancing are followed during the exams.

Exams will be held only after the government lifts further restrictions, he added.

“There will be at least 15-20 days time between announcing the time table and the exams," Kumar said.

He added that the department is deliberating on how students living in hostels and who have returned to their respective home towns or villages will write their exams.





