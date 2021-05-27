Karnataka will soon have a new discharge policy and post-Covid precautions in place in view of the rising cases of the black fungus infection , said state health minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

"It has been decided to formulate a new discharge policy and post-Covid precautions for patients who have recovered from Covid-19 infection," said Sudhakar after a meeting with experts on containment of black fungus or mucormycosis.

"There is more clarity now after meeting with the experts. It has been found that administering steroids in the first week of treatment of Covid-19 is one of the main causes of black fungus infection. We need to avoid this and steroids should be administered only from the second week," the minister added.

In light of this, Sudhakar appealed to doctors not to give steroids to patients in the first week of contracting the Covid-19.

He informed that there are about 95 cases of black fungus being treated at the Bangalore Medical College. As many as 75 cases out of them have either uncontrolled diabetes or were administered steroids during Covid treatment.

Expanding on the new policy, Sudhakar said: "While discharging, Covid patients will be tested for the fungus infection and will also be subjected to MRI scan if necessary. All district hospitals have been instructed to have a dedicated post-Covid ward."

"After one week of discharge, Covid-recovered persons should get themselves tested or they can also get a teleconsultation. Every Covid-recovered person will be contacted to check for any symptoms of fungus infection. If symptoms are found, they will be called to hospitals for further diagnosis," said Sudhakar.

Post-recovery, patients will be contacted for about 7-15 days based on their condition. He said it has been found in a preliminary report that the infection is being reported in small hospitals, taluk hospitals and those under home isolation in some cases.

"We will get more clarity in the final report. The committee headed by Dr Ambika will soon submit the final report," the minister further said.

In addition to Liposomal Amphotericin B, the Karnataka government has put forth a demand before the Centre for 20,000 doses of two other medicines to treat black fungus.

Black fungus, a rare disease earlier, has become widespread with Karnataka reporting 481 cases presently, according to the data shared by Union minister for chemicals and fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Twitter.

With inputs from agencies.





