Karnataka to impose tougher Covid curbs? Minister answers as cases surge

Further elaborating on this, Ashoka said a government panel on Covid-19 in which he, higher education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and health minister Dr K Sudhakar are part of a meeting that would be convened before 7 January.
He also said that the expert committee on health will brief Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the measures to be taken.
"We will implement the recommendations of the committee in toto because we have seen the sufferings and deaths last time," Ashoka said.
The minister explained that the government will not leave any loophole this time in terms of oxygen supply, availability of beds or medicines.
"We will make all necessary arrangements. We are cautious and we will make all necessary arrangements under the leadership of our chief minister," he added.
Stating that an atmosphere of the third wave is already built in the country, Ashoka said the spike in infections in Karnataka was a serious issue. According to him, Bengaluru is in the Red Zone.
"Bengaluru is in the Red Zone according to the list declared by the Union government. It is important to sound an alert in Bengaluru. We can save people's lives if we impose more restrictions in Bengaluru and reduce the number of hospitalisations," Ashoka said.
The government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till 7 January in order to check the spread of the disease.
Covid situation in state
Karnataka witnessed sudden a spike in coronavirus infections when 1,033 cases were reported on Saturday. The state had last reported over 1,000 cases three months ago on 9 September 2021.
The total number of active cases is now at 9,386.
Of the new cases, 810 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 218 discharges and two deaths.
With inputs from agencies.
