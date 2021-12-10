The Karnataka government will be issuing separate guidelines for hostels and Covid clusters as part of the Covid-19 management, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. According to the chief minister, the new guidelines would include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel, and setting up isolation rooms.

Special standard operating procedures would also be released for managing Covid clusters in Bengaluru and other places, the CM added.

Last week, Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district reported 101 cases sof coronavirus in Jawahar Navodaya School. Of the 101 cases, 90 are students and 11 staff. Before that, 29 students were found Covid-19 positive at a private nursing school in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

"Considering the present positivity rate, there is no need to panic. But still, caution would continue as the committee has advised. Separate Guidelines would be issued for hostels which would include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel, and setting up isolation rooms. Special standard operating procedures would also be released for managing Covid clusters in Bengaluru and other places," Bommai said.

On imposing night curfew, restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations, Bommai said that an appropriate decision would be taken next week after taking stock of the situation. He emphasized that the vaccination drive would be intensified again.

Karnataka reported 373 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths yesterday. The state's total death toll mounted to 38,253. There are 7,332 active cases in the state.

