Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Karnataka to issue new Covid-19 guidelines with cases appearing in clusters

Karnataka to issue new Covid-19 guidelines with cases appearing in clusters

Bengaluru: A security personnel santises the hands of a visitor as she checks the COVID vaccination certificate of the visitor at the entrance of a mall.
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Livemint

Special standard operating procedures would also be released for managing Covid clusters in Bengaluru and other places, Karnataka CM said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Karnataka government will be issuing separate guidelines for hostels and Covid clusters as part of the Covid-19 management, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. According to the chief minister, the new guidelines would include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel, and setting up isolation rooms.

The Karnataka government will be issuing separate guidelines for hostels and Covid clusters as part of the Covid-19 management, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. According to the chief minister, the new guidelines would include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel, and setting up isolation rooms.

Special standard operating procedures would also be released for managing Covid clusters in Bengaluru and other places, the CM added.

Special standard operating procedures would also be released for managing Covid clusters in Bengaluru and other places, the CM added.

Last week, Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district reported 101 cases sof coronavirus in Jawahar Navodaya School. Of the 101 cases, 90 are students and 11 staff. Before that, 29 students were found Covid-19 positive at a private nursing school in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Last week, Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district reported 101 cases sof coronavirus in Jawahar Navodaya School. Of the 101 cases, 90 are students and 11 staff. Before that, 29 students were found Covid-19 positive at a private nursing school in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

"Considering the present positivity rate, there is no need to panic. But still, caution would continue as the committee has advised. Separate Guidelines would be issued for hostels which would include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel, and setting up isolation rooms. Special standard operating procedures would also be released for managing Covid clusters in Bengaluru and other places," Bommai said.

"Considering the present positivity rate, there is no need to panic. But still, caution would continue as the committee has advised. Separate Guidelines would be issued for hostels which would include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel, and setting up isolation rooms. Special standard operating procedures would also be released for managing Covid clusters in Bengaluru and other places," Bommai said.

On imposing night curfew, restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations, Bommai said that an appropriate decision would be taken next week after taking stock of the situation. He emphasized that the vaccination drive would be intensified again.

On imposing night curfew, restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations, Bommai said that an appropriate decision would be taken next week after taking stock of the situation. He emphasized that the vaccination drive would be intensified again.

Karnataka reported 373 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths yesterday. The state's total death toll mounted to 38,253. There are 7,332 active cases in the state.

Karnataka reported 373 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths yesterday. The state's total death toll mounted to 38,253. There are 7,332 active cases in the state.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!