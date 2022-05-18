Karnataka to issue order to have templates in Kannada

Karnataka to issue order to have templates in Kannada1 min read . 07:56 AM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that orders would be issued to have templates in Kannada for all the softwares related to the state government.
The Kannada language should be developed in a manner that it would cater to all aspects of Kannada, Kannadigas and the needs of Karnataka's development, Bommai said at a function to launch the 'e-Kannada' project.
"In the modern era, the language needs to grow in synergy with the technology. A language could evolve ahead only if it blends with the evolution of technology. It is heartening to note that many softwares are now available in Kannada," Bommai said.
The state government would render all help in this regard, the chief minister said.
