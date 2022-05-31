Karnataka to launch cashless medical treatment scheme for govt employees

Karnataka to launch cashless medical treatment scheme for govt employees1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
- Karnataka will be reconstituting the 7th Pay Commission and removing the disparities in the salary of the State government employees this year
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has confirmed that Arogya Sanjeevini cashless treatment scheme for the State government employees would be launched soon.
The Karnataka chief minister said that senior leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was instrumental in constituting the 7th Pay Commission to revise the pay of State government employees.
Karnataka will be reconstituting the 7th Pay Commission and removing the disparities in the salary of the State government employees this year, the CM said.
"Karnataka is a progressive State. It is the duty of the State government employees to ensure that the government services reach even the last man in the social order. "You should have the honesty and sincerity to discharge your duties within the time frame," Bommai said.
Bommai recalled the able leadership of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in tackling the Covid first and second waves effectively with very good cooperation from the State government employees.
The Chief Minister appreciated the leadership of State Government Employees Association President Shadakshari in protecting the interests of the employees. Karnataka: CM Bommai to launch Arogya Sanjeevini scheme for state govt employees soon
