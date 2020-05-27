Subscribe
Karnataka to open temples, mosques and churches from 1st June: CM Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa addresses media

Karnataka to open temples, mosques and churches from 1st June: CM Yediyurappa

1 min read . 11:09 AM IST Staff Writer

We are going to open temples, mosques and churches in the state after May 31st, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka govt will allow the openings of places of religious worship in the state after the end of lockdown 4.0 on 31 May. Temples, mosques, churches and every other religious institution was shut for last 60 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

"We are going to open temples, mosques and churches in the state after May 31st," says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

More details awaited

