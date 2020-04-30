Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the government has decided to allow industries and other businesses to restart operations post 4 May.

“Barring containment zones, we have decided to allow industries to reopen post 4 May," he said in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The statement comes at a time when covid-19 has forced businesses to shut shop for over a month, leaving thousands without work and plunging the state into a prolonged period of economic uncertainty.

However, Yediyurappa said that they will wait for guidelines from the centre that is expected in the next couple of days.

The decision to open up business even in districts like Bengaluru that is badly impacted by the novel coronavirus would help the state generate some much needed revenue.

In a meeting with representatives of industry bodies on Thursday, Yediyurappa asked the former to be prepared to resume operations and put in place safety measures like hand sanitizers, disinfectants and maintain social distancing.

"During the meeting, it was clarified that, Labor department is providing permission of factory owners regarding extension of working hours," the chief ministers office said in a statement. The lockdown in India, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March, brought life and businesses to a grinding halt, forcing people to remain indoors to contain the spread of the virus.

Though covid-19 remains a threat, the debate around the crisis has since shifted to finding the balance between ‘life and livelihood" and governments--both centre and state--are trying to open up businesses or add to the prevailing economic uncertainty.

Easing restrictions in other parts of Karnataka was unlikely going to help the problems of the state whose economy is centered around and heavily dependent on Bengaluru, its growth engine.

There are 123 containment zones in Karnataka with a population of 4.12 lakh population, 73,917 homes and nearly 6000 shops and establishments. The buffer zone around these containment areas will affect 36.37 lakhs people in 8.6 lakh homes and nearly 70,000 shops and establishments, according to government data.

Though Karnataka appears to have contained the virus better than its counterparts, the fear that the health crisis could spread to other parts remains real and as potent it was a couple of months ago, if not more.

After reporting lower numbers in the last few days, Karnataka saw a jump on Thursday as 30 people tested positive for covid-19 that sparked fears of an upward trend.

As India’s biggest software exporter and hub for other sectors like biotechnology and aerospace, Bengaluru contributes over 40% of the state exchequer and is also a major source of revenue for the centre.

One senior government official from Karnataka said that there were requests from industries like textiles, machine tools and aerospace among others who have export orders.

He said that the government was trying to find solutions to the problem of transport as well as labour since a large number of people are stuck outside the state or in other districts and may not be able to travel unless the government permits them to do so.

The permission for migrant labourers to return to their villages in Karnataka and other parts of the country is expected to hit construction activity and civic work in places like Bengaluru.

