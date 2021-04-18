Karnataka to provide 2.5 million tap water connections in rural areas in 2021-22

Karnataka plans to provide 2.5 million tap water connections in rural areas of the state in the current financial year.

This comes in the backdrop of India’ 38% rural population been covered under the marquee Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), with 21.4% rural households been provided with tap water connection since the scheme’ launch in 2019.

“Karnataka State has 91.19 lakh rural households, out of which only 28.44 lakh (31.2%) have tap water supply. So far, 23 Panchayats and 676 villages in the State have been declared ‘Har Ghar Jal’, which means every rural household tap water supply," the ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement on Sunday.

The scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024. Four crore households have been provided with tap water connections since the scheme’ announcement on 15 August 2019. Several states including Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Haryana, Odisha, Sikkim and Tripura have articulated their commitment to provide tap water connections to all rural households before 2024.

“95% Schools and 95% Anganwadi Centres, 84% Ashramshalas, 91% Gram Panchayat buildings and 92% Health Centres have piped water connections in Karnataka," the statement said and added, “The state plans to cover 17,111 villages falling under the priority category i.e. drought prone and desert region, SC/ ST dominated habitations, aspirational districts, etc. in the current financial year."

The issue of water supply got prominence in the union budget presented in February, wherein an outlay of Rs2.87 trillion was announced for the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission Urban. The aim is to supply water to 4,378 urban local bodies with 2.68 crore tap connections.

“In 2021-22, out of 30 districts in Karnataka, the State plans for complete saturation of 2 districts ensuring 100% tap water connections to rural households," the statement said.

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Sakti, to address all water issues in the country. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation. The larger aim is to work with state governments to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024.

