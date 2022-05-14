Karnataka to provide free electricity up to 75 units monthly to BPL families

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Karnataka will be providing a free electricity supply of up to 75 units every month to all rural SC/ST households. Early it used to provide 40 units every month under the Bhagya Jyoti or Kuteera Jyoti scheme, operational since 2017
The Karnataka government has extended the free electricity unit supply for the state's SC/ST families belonging below the poverty line.
The state government will be providing a free electricity supply of up to 75 units every month to all rural SC/ST households. Early it used to provide 40 units every month under the Bhagya Jyoti or Kuteera Jyoti scheme, operational since 2017.
The Karnata government said that the current move will cost the state exchequer ₹979 crore annually.
As per the state's energy department, metres will be mandatory for every beneficiary household. The beneficiaries need to submit their BPL and Aadhaar cards to avail the scheme.