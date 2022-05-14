Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka to provide free electricity up to 75 units monthly to BPL families

The Karnataka government has extended the free electricity unit supply for the state's SC/ST families belonging below the poverty line
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Livemint

  • Karnataka will be providing a free electricity supply of up to 75 units every month to all rural SC/ST households. Early it used to provide 40 units every month under the Bhagya Jyoti or Kuteera Jyoti scheme, operational since 2017

The Karnataka government has extended the free electricity unit supply for the state's SC/ST families belonging below the poverty line.

The state government will be providing a free electricity supply of up to 75 units every month to all rural SC/ST households. Early it used to provide 40 units every month under the Bhagya Jyoti or Kuteera Jyoti scheme, operational since 2017.

The Karnata government said that the current move will cost the state exchequer 979 crore annually.

As per the state's energy department, metres will be mandatory for every beneficiary household. The beneficiaries need to submit their BPL and Aadhaar cards to avail the scheme.

The consumers will have to pay monthly bills promptly following which the government will reimburse the money in the form of a subsidy through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

