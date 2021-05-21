Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The state is one of the worst affected states by the coronavirus pandemic.
Karnataka will receive 2 lakh doses of Covishied vaccine on Friday as part of the order placed by the state government, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
"Karnataka will receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield today from order placed by state govt. So far we have received 1,24,20,510 doses including 1,13,26340 (1,01,60,060 Covisheid and 11,66,280 Covaxin) from Government of India and 10,94,170 (9,50,000 Covishield and 1,44,170 Covaxin) from state procurement," tweeted Dr K Sudhakar.
