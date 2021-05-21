Subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka to receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine today

Karnataka to receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine today

A health worker preparing a dose from a vial of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine
1 min read . 11:47 AM IST Staff Writer

Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The state is one of the worst affected states by the coronavirus pandemic.

Karnataka will receive 2 lakh doses of Covishied vaccine on Friday as part of the order placed by the state government, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

"Karnataka will receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield today from order placed by state govt. So far we have received 1,24,20,510 doses including 1,13,26340 (1,01,60,060 Covisheid and 11,66,280 Covaxin) from Government of India and 10,94,170 (9,50,000 Covishield and 1,44,170 Covaxin) from state procurement," tweeted Dr K Sudhakar.

Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The state is one of the worst affected states by the coronavirus pandemic.

It reported 28,869 new #COVID19 cases, 52,257 recoveries and 548 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

According to the state health ministry, the total case tally in the state has reached 23,35,524, with 5,34,954 active cases and 23,854 fatalities so far.

