Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday ruled out reconsidering the decision to impose night curfew and curbs on New Year celebrations in the state. "There is no question of reconsideration. Last week when we held a meeting in Belagavi and imposed certain restrictions, I said that after observing Omicron and COVID-19 situation we may take certain measures, and accordingly we have imposed some minor restrictions," Bommai said.

Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry and hotel and pub had requested the government to reconsider the decision.

Replying to the query that night curfew may cause some amount of inconvenience, he said, "But, as we have already informed about banning parties outdoors, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, it may not cause trouble." he added.

The state on Sunday decided to impose night curfew for 10 days from December 28 between 10 PM and 5 AM. The government banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places; while places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2. The decision came after a COVID-review meeting chaired by the chief minister.

On the current Omicron situation in the state, he said, “As of now, the number is not big, but keeping in mind the increase in the cases in our neighbouring States and other countries we have taken certain precautionary measures like night curfew and restriction on New Year celebrations or gatherings at public places."

Meanwhile, seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total cases to 38. In a set of tweets, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Saturday, "Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka on December 25."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.