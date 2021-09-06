Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced that 5,000 teachers will be appointed in the state in the current year. On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Bommai was addressing the Best Teachers Awards programme at Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said, "5,000 teachers would be recruited this year. The 21st century is the century of knowledge. The county is swiftly moving forward from knowledge to science, from science to technology and from technology to software. It is inevitable that the teachers must adjust to the speed. One can become a good teacher only if he is a good student."

The Chief Minister said that teachers who encourage children to ask questions are genuine teachers.

"The new education policy is being implemented and teachers must come out with their opinions and doubts and discuss openly on the matter. The new education policy which is student-centric must be successfully implemented," Bommai stated.

"Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a rare leader and a rationalist. His ideal life is always an inspiration for us," he added.

The chief minister further inaugurated the 'Namma Shaale, nanna Koduge' software which is formulated to transfer the contribution made towards the development of schools.

