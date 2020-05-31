The Karnataka government on Sunday issued orders to further lift lockdown restrictions that would allow phase-wise reopening of religious places, hotels and shopping malls among other businesses post 8 June.

Karnataka chief secretary T.M.Vijay Bhaskar issued the order that in effect lifts restrictions on most businesses and activities in the state that, along with the rest of the country,has been under covid- 19 lockdown for over 2 months.

Religious places or places of public worship,hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will reopen post 8 June, the order states.

However, a 'night curfew' will be in place from 9 pm to 5 am across the state, according to the order.

The decision to relax lockdown restrictions in Karnataka comes at a time when the state has seen a sharp surge in covid- 19 cases. Karnataka breached the 3000 case mark as 299 people tested positive on Sunday,its highest single day rise in number of cases.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has been keen on reopening more businesses and relaxing restrictions to revive the state economy and its acute fund crunch.

With fewer cases than most other big states, Karnataka appeared to have better managed the covid- 19 health crisis until inter-state movement of stranded workers was allowed.

Cases in Karnataka doubled within 10 days and persons who returned from Maharashtra account for half of all cases reported in the state so far.

"The state government will hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders," the chief secretary specified in the order about reopening educational institutions in phase two of lifting restrictions in July.

"In the initial days,we may not see people coming in," Uday Garudachar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Chikpete and the proprietor of Garuda Mall in central Bengaluru said.

He said that it will take at least six months to stabilise.

Hoteliers,though ready to reopen, are uncertain as to when it can see business and footfalls return to normal. They also have to reduce its seating capacity to be compliant with social distancing measures that will add to dip in profits.

"We may have to work with 50% lesser customers and around 30% lesser labour," Chandrashekar Hebbar, the state president for the hotels association said.

He said that it will have to remove items from its menu than get untrained cooks to prepare food that will damage the brand

