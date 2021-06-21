Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has restarted the bus operation to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with effect from June 22, Tuesday. The state's transport service said that the bus services would start operating to Andhra Pradesh from 6 am.

In a media statement, the state's road transport corp said: "Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will restart bus ops to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as per guidelines of respective States from 22nd June based on traffic density & need with 50% seating capacity".

Passengers can book tickets online at ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in/; ksrtc.in or through KSRTC/Franchisee advance reservation counters. The Karnataka road transport Corp also mentioned a helpline number for queries--080-26252625.

It further guided all passengers to wear the mask and follow Covid-19 safety protocols while travelling in the Corporation buses.

On Saturday, the Karnataka government announced further easing of lockdown restrictions in 19 of the 31 districts.

The state government permitted all shops to stay open till 5 pm in districts where the positivity rate is below 5% from Monday, June 21.

It also allowed hotels, clubs, and restaurants without air conditioners to operate with 50% occupancy.

Besides, outdoor shooting, bus and metro rail services with 50% occupancy, and outdoor sports without spectators have also been allowed.

Lodges, resorts, and gymnasiums without ACs have also been given the nod to run their business with 50% occupancy.

Parks will remain open from 5 AM to 10 AM, taxis and auto-rickshaws will ply with a maximum of two passengers, as per the latest order.

The state government Order added that all production units, industrial establishments and industries are permitted to function with 50% staff, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. However, establishments engaged in garment manufacturing are permitted to function with 30% staff strength.

Besides, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said it would operate trains from 7 AM to 11 AM and 3 PM to 6 PM at an interval of every five minutes. There would be no services on Saturdays and Sundays due to weekend curfew, it said.

