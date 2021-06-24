Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka to resume bus services for these Maharashtra districts from tomorrow

Karnataka to resume bus services for these Maharashtra districts from tomorrow

Passengers enquire with private bus operators at the Nelamangala Rural Bust Stand in Bangalore.
1 min read . 05:01 PM IST Livemint

With the government of Karnataka easing the covid-19 related curbs Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation decided to resume bus operations from Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Mangaluru and other places of the State to Mumbai, Pune, Miraj, Solapur, Pandharapur and Tuljapur in Maharashtra from 25 June with 50% seating capacity.

KSRTC has already restarted inter-state bus services to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States as per the guidelines of respective States with effect from June 22 based on traffic density and need with 50% seating capacity.

While the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had said it is deploying 3,000 initially for local and inter-district long route bus operations, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had said it will ply 2,000 buses.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants without air conditioning opened this morning for service until 5 pm with 50 per cent seating, but liquor will not be permitted.

Also, gyms began their function at half capacity, and parks will be open from 5 am to 6 pm for walking and jogging.

Functioning of lodges and resorts with bookings up to 50 per cent, outdoor sports activities without spectators, outdoor film shooting are among the other things that are permitted from today.

However, there will be a curfew in place between 7 pm and 5 am on weekdays and during weekends curfew will be in place from 7 pm on Friday evening to 5 am on Monday morning throughout the state.

Among those that continue to remain shut are swimming pools, places of worship, political events, educational institutions, shopping malls, pubs and amusement parks.

