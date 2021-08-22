Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus services to Tamil Nadu will resume from Monday, it said today. Around 250 buses will be operated to different destinations, KSRTC added, keeping into consideration the significant decline in Covid-19 cases in both states.

Bus services to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka were stopped on April 27 this year due to COVID restrictions.

Earlier, amid ease in several Covid-related curbs in Karnataka, KSRTC also hadsaid it will restart inter-state bus services to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States as per the guidelines of respective States with effect from June 22 based on traffic density and need with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Moreover, KSRTC is also operating inter-state services to Kerala.

The services ware running in a limited manner via Kozhikode-Kasaragod depending on the needs of the passengers and are being operated in full compliance with Covid protocol.

Within the state, KSRTC is operating approximately 3,000 buses initially from June 21.

