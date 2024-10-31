Karnataka to revoke ’Shakti’ free bus travel scheme for women? CM Siddaramaiah reacts

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement came after Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said many women had expressed willingness to pay for travel, and that they don’t want free rides.

Livemint
Updated31 Oct 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified on Thursday the government has recieved no proposal seeking to revisit the 'Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus travel for all women domiciled in the state. His statement came a day after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar claimed several women commuters expressed their wish to pay for their bus tickets.

"There is no such proposal before the government. He [Shivakumar] only said what some women are saying. I don't know, I was not there. I will speak…," Siddaramaiah was quoted by PTI as saying on Thursday. The CM was responding to a question regarding the Deputy CM's statement. Speaking to reporters here, he said, "there is no situation for revisiting it at the government level. There is no such intention, there is no such proposal."

On Wednesday Shivakumar claimed that many women had tweeted and emailed him about their willingness to pay for travel, and that they don’t want free rides.

Speaking at an event, Shivakumar had said: "Let's see, we will all sit and discuss it. They are a section [of women], they may be 5-10 per cent. Let's see, some have honestly expressed they are ready to pay. Ramalinga Reddy (Transport Minister) and I – we will discuss in the government, what to do."

The ‘Shakti’ scheme is one of the five guarantee schemes rolled out by the Congress government after coming to power last year. It was launched on June 11, 2023, within a month of the government assuming office. As on October 18, 2024, the state spent 7,507.35 crore on the Shakti scheme for the 311.07 crore free rides by the women.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka to revoke ’Shakti’ free bus travel scheme for women? CM Siddaramaiah reacts

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    441.80
    02:05 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    14.65 (3.43%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    683.15
    02:03 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -4.5 (-0.65%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.40
    02:05 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.37%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    180.40
    02:05 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    2.85 (1.61%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,875.50
    01:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    77.75 (2.78%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,323.65
    01:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    34.15 (2.65%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    623.75
    01:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    9.5 (1.55%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,449.95
    01:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    76.05 (1.42%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    707.20
    01:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -56.95 (-7.45%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    202.65
    01:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.65 (-5.88%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    625.85
    01:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -32.85 (-4.99%)

    Persistent Systems share price

    5,345.00
    01:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -271.55 (-4.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,554.85
    01:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    137.4 (9.69%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    72.39
    01:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    6.31 (9.55%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    273.50
    01:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    21.15 (8.38%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,597.30
    01:55 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    115.05 (7.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.00710.00
      Chennai
      81,191.00710.00
      Delhi
      81,343.00710.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.00710.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.