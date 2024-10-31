Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement came after Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said many women had expressed willingness to pay for travel, and that they don’t want free rides.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified on Thursday the government has recieved no proposal seeking to revisit the 'Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus travel for all women domiciled in the state. His statement came a day after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar claimed several women commuters expressed their wish to pay for their bus tickets.

"There is no such proposal before the government. He [Shivakumar] only said what some women are saying. I don't know, I was not there. I will speak…," Siddaramaiah was quoted by PTI as saying on Thursday. The CM was responding to a question regarding the Deputy CM's statement. Speaking to reporters here, he said, "there is no situation for revisiting it at the government level. There is no such intention, there is no such proposal."

On Wednesday Shivakumar claimed that many women had tweeted and emailed him about their willingness to pay for travel, and that they don't want free rides.

Speaking at an event, Shivakumar had said: "Let's see, we will all sit and discuss it. They are a section [of women], they may be 5-10 per cent. Let's see, some have honestly expressed they are ready to pay. Ramalinga Reddy (Transport Minister) and I – we will discuss in the government, what to do."